This series followed my attempt to develop a product that I dream of getting into the elite levels of hockey. Previously on the Quest: Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, Concept Launch, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41

I’ve decided to end my work on the Uncage. The full story is in the nine minute video below, but in short, the decision feels pretty final and the exact reason is difficult to pinpoint.

Back in the very first installment of this Inventor’s Quest, I talked about how the idea for this cage came to me in the first place, “Somehow overnight, from a primordial soup of thoughts, desires, whims, and recent experiences, a cohesive idea emerged.” Now, it feels like that primordial soup has reached out to claim its idea back.

There’s not much else for me to add, so I thought I’d include two behind the scenes pictures of how I filmed some of the video. The second one in particular – using light to literally highlight a quote in a book – made me unreasonably happy.

And finally, since I ended up cutting this part, a jumping elephant for your enjoyment.

As I said in the video, I really can’t thank you enough for your support. It’s been quite a ride. I hope to be back with a new project at some point. When that happens, you’ll be the first to know.

Thanks again,

Surjan