This series follows my attempt to develop a product that I dream of getting into the elite levels of hockey. Previously on the Quest: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Concept Launch, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24, Part 25, Part 26, Part 27, Part 28, Part 29

I don’t have an interesting angle for the update this week, so if it’s alright with you, I’ll keep it simple and straightforward.

As you might remember, I had made the crossbar – the floating metal bar going across the face – extraordinarily thick during testing, so that I could focus on the ropes. Now that I have (some) confidence in the ropes after additional testing, I thought it was time to thin out the crossbar.

I bent some 4140 steel rod into shape and used a spot welder to add on the little posts that the rope wraps around.

By the way, how cool is it that you can just buy a thing that shoots electricity through metal until it melts for $150? I imagine the low voltage means that more of the rod is heat-affected than would be ideal but seems fine for now.

I did that a few times, spot-welding and trimming to come up with my new crossbar.

A drop test promptly bent the bar

Of course, I do want the crossbar to bend to act as a safety valve, but this happened a little earlier than I’d like. A more gradual arc with fewer flat sections might work. Or worst case, a slightly thicker diameter.

Happy holidays and thanks as always for reading,

Surjan