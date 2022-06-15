This series follows my attempt to develop a product that I dream of getting into the NHL. Previously on the Quest: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19, Part 20

I’ve been making good progress on the final step in this project – making a video to showcase the cage. One of the last things I need is solid footage of my cage withstanding the impact of a puck traveling at 80+ mph.

Unfortunately, I sprained my wrist pretty bad while playing hockey when I fell awkwardly after a light bump punched a guy during a line brawl. That makes it impossible for me to shoot a puck well.

So what to do instead?

Early in this project, Alan suggested that I could use a water-balloon launcher. I didn’t need it at the time, but this is why I love when people send me ideas. You never know when they might come in handy.

I ended up making my own version of a giant slingshot / water-balloon launcher. If you want to follow along at home, here’s what you’ll need.

A table, upside down. Resistance band material. I used Theraband Gold, which was highly recommended by slingshot-ists. A cloth mask or a strip of cloth.

I used a cloth mask as the sling in the first version but it did end up falling apart. Good for a few shots though if you’re in desperate need of a giant slingshot and have a mask on hand.

The final version replaced the mask with a strip of burlap tied and added another resistance band on each side. Good fun!

This particular shot skipped off the floor, but we’ve been able to get the puck over 90 mph.

Thanks as always for reading,

Surjan