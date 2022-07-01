Introducing the uncage
A tensegrity-based goalie cage with better visibility
I’m proud to introduce the uncage, a new type of goalie cage with better visibility and bars 5x thinner than a cat-eye cage.
My design was inspired by bullet proof vests. If you’re interested in reading the whole story from design to product, start with Part 1 of my twenty part series, “An Inventor’s Quest for the NHL”.
Help me realize my dream
I’m trying to find an NHL and PWHPA goalie to help me finish developing the uncage. To do that, I’d appreciate you forwarding this post to anyone who might know a goalie in those leagues. It could be someone in sports media, a hockey fan, or even just a Canadian.
And retweet this too!
Thanks for sharing and for following my quest!
Surjan
I want one! Tell me how to order pls!
Really interesting project.