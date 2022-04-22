This series follows my attempt to develop a product that I dream of getting into the NHL. Previously on the Quest: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18

I made a video update (<2 min) this week. Hope you enjoy — I had some fun with the narration.

Here are a few more pictures of the final product.

I was hoping to run the strings through the middle of the crossbar tube for even a cleaner look, but it was just impossible to fish the string through.

I know I’ll need to add some grommets or something to prevent the strings from chafing, but I’m hoping this will be good enough as a proof of concept to gauge interest.

Thanks as always for following along,

Surjan