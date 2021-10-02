Restoring Accountability

I haven’t written for a while. My excuse is that I’ve been working on getting patent protection for an idea I’ve been working on -- I wanted to play it safe and hold off on writing about it publicly until I got that.
But I have noticed that without the accountability of periodic check-ins, my progress has stalled a bit. That was, after all, the original intention of this newsletter: a small thing to show friends and family that I wasn’t just screwing around.
As time has gone on, and more people have subscribed, my posts have gotten less and less frequent. I said to myself, “It’s allllll cooooool maaaan. It’s part of your creative journey maaaaan.” I thought I was giving myself more freedom to be creative by not sticking to a regular post schedule. But in reality, the more people subscribed, the less comfortable I was with my writing.
I felt like each post I wrote had to be something special in order to justify sending it to already overflowing inboxes. So instead of a schedule constraint, I put a quality constraint on myself that was even harder to achieve.
Every once in a while, I write something that just clicks -- like that post on safety factors -- which becomes the new bar for me to clear. “If someone subscribed after reading this, anything less expansive / informative / interesting is going to be a disappointment.” That’s a difficult proposition.
The only way I’ve gotten to this level of writing is by writing. If I don’t write because I’m afraid to put out low quality stuff, I’m not going to get any better.
So from now on I’m going to post weekly-ish (fully committing, aren’t I?). I’ll probably still occasionally write about those bigger picture ideas when te inspiration strikes, but for now, I’m treating this newsletter as I treated it originally -- as a build notebook, with all of the dead ends, u-turns, and general messiness that that entails.
Thank you for reading.
Surjan
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.